Stray vacancy round for MBBS, BDS to begin on Sept 21

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) will conduct a stray vacancy round till fill the vacant seats of MBBS/BDS remained after the centralised admission process (CAP)-round III.

The CET Cell completed the three CAP rounds of the courses as per the schedule for Academic Year 2023-24. The SCETC, the Competent Authority, has decided to conduct an online stray vacancy round to fill the seats that remain vacant after round – III.

As per the schedule, the online preference form-filling process of eligible candidates for the stray vacancy round will be held on September 21 and 22. The selection list will be released on September 23. Those who are selected will have to join the college physically along with original documents and requisite fees from September 24 to 26.

If the seats remain vacant, the selection list for stray vacancy round II will be declared on September 27. The academic session for MBBS and BDS has already begun as per the instructions of the National Medical Commission.

Last date of admission confirming for CAP-III on Sept 20

The competent authority announced that those who were selected for the CAP-round III of MBBS and BDS should join the respective college on or before September 20. The last date to fill the Status Retention form at the college is also September 20. Admitting institute will verify the original documents and ascertain the eligibility of the candidates as per the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2023 brochure. The selected candidate should submit all the original documents and pay requisite fees in the college within the stipulated time, failing which this selection stands cancelled.