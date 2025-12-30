Strict action if liquor parties are held in forest areas on ‘31st’

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

For New Year celebrations on the night of 31 December, the forest department has issued a warning of strict action against those organising liquor parties, playing loud music, or entering forest areas illegally near the city. Despite the ban on entering forest zones, those disregarding the rules will have cases registered directly under the Forest Act.

Leopards are frequently sighted in the forest areas adjoining the city, and three incidents of loss of life have occurred earlier. With incidents of wildlife hunting also coming to light across the district, citizens must follow the rules while keeping their own and others’ safety in mind.

Every year on the night of 31 December, some citizens enter forest areas, use sound systems, consume alcohol and create disturbances. These acts are dangerous for wildlife as well as for human safety. This year, around 200 forest officers and staff have been deployed in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Jalna forest regions, and strict surveillance will be maintained throughout the area.

An awareness campaign has begun along the forest boundaries, and forest staff are prepared to prevent any untoward incidents. Citizens should follow the law and ensure the safety of themselves and wildlife, appealed regional forest range officer Sagar Kute.