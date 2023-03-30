Strict police bandobast deployed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A strict police bandobast was deployed in Kiradpura area after two groups clashed violently in the wee hours on Thursday. Under the guidance of CP Dr Nikhil Gupta, 7 superintendents of police and DCPs, 5 ACPs, 28 PIs, 52 APIs and PSIs 1,200 jawans along with 3 companies of State Reserved Police Force and one of Rapid Action Force were deployed.

People’s representatives visit spot

After receiving the information of the violence, MP Imtiyaaz Jaleel rushed to the spot and tried to convince the angry mob. He was present in the Ram Temple area till 6 am and appealed the public. MLA Pradeep Jaiswal visited the temple at 4.15 am followed by state cooperative minister Atul Save, union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, Legislative council leader of opposition Ambadas Danve, Shiv Sena leader Chandrakant Khaire and others also visited the spot and appealed to the people for maintaining peace.

CP Dr Nikhil Gupta said, two groups had a petty quarrel in Kiradpura area. The police intervened and pacified the groups. Later, people gather in large number and the burnt the vehicles. Later, himself and other police officers along with additional force arrived on the spot and dispersed the crowd. The situation was brought under control at around 4 am.