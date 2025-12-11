Strict security for ballot transport and counting centers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Special inspector general of police Virendra Mishra has ordered strict security for ballot box transport and counting centers ahead of municipal and town council elections. He instructed district police to use CCTV and video monitoring, rigorously inspect entry points, and maintain continuous supervision by senior officers.

Mishra chaired a review meeting of cases at the Rural Superintendent of Police office on Thursday. The meeting reviewed the crime situation in the district, pending investigations, use of technology, cyber security, citizen-focused policing, and the functioning of all 24 police stations. Police superintendent Dr. Vinay kumar Rathod was also present. The counting of votes for all municipal and town council elections in the state is scheduled for 21 December, following a recent order by the Nagpur bench of the Mumbai High Court. Initially, counting was scheduled for 3 December, but the court ordered a consolidated count on 21 December. Mishra emphasized the importance of maintaining law and order at all counting centers. During the counting process, strict security arrangements must be maintained at strong rooms, transport routes of ballot boxes, and counting centers. Entry points must be rigorously inspected, and senior officers must continuously supervise the process. Along with all 24 police stations in the district, Mishra instructed officers from the local crime branch, special branch, and traffic branch to review pending cases and actions. He directed that pending cases be resolved promptly, investigations accelerated, and public trust strengthened. Night patrols must be conducted seriously in every tehsil and village. In recognition of outstanding performance over the past month, Mishra awarded certificates of appreciation to 20 officers and 43 field staff in the district.

Theft and robbery cases to be handled by responsible officers

In theft and robbery cases, citizens’ valuable property is affected. To ensure swift resolution, investigations should be assigned to responsible officers rather than field staff. Lost items must be recovered immediately and returned to complainants, and Mishra directed that investigation quality should be improved.

Special Inspector General of Police Virendra Mishra reviewing security arrangements with district police officials.