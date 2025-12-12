Strong response to anti-nylon manja awareness drive

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Due to repeated accidents and bird deaths caused by nylon manja, a joint campaign by the Municipal Corporation, city police, Smart City project, and Life Care Animal Welfare Association was held at the District Veterinary Polyclinic.

The session highlighted severe injuries to birds including cut wings and legs due to nylon manja. Jayesh Shinde urged citizens to immediately report injured birds for treatment at Khadkeshwar Veterinary Hospital. Several animal lovers and officials attended.

Photo Caption:

Awareness created on avoiding nylon manja; dignitaries present during the campaign.