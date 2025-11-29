Strong winds lead to cancellation of two Rameswaram Express trips

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Winds blowing at a speed of 58 km per hour have been recorded on the Pamban Bridge between Rameswaram and Madurai. Due to this, the Rameswaram–Okha Weekly Express scheduled to run on November 30 has been cancelled. Additionally, the Okha–Rameswaram Express scheduled for December 2 has also been cancelled due to non-availability of rake, according to information provided by the Nanded division of the South Central Railway.