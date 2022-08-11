Student Council election at AB International

Aurangabad, Aug 9:

AB International Primary, Secondary and Higher Secondary School conducted students’ council election recently. The screened students attended “Meet the candidate’ programme on the school premises wherein they introduced themselves and asked for votes by proclaiming their election manifesto. Grade I to X students voted through secret ballot method. Vedant Phophare and Janhvi Jadhav were elected as Head Boy and Head Girl. Captain and vice-captain of different houses were as follows: Bharat Dhamne and Sanskruti Nikam (Red House); Soham Agale and Kadambari Kale (Blue House); Avishkar Nalawade and Kalyani Bighot (Green House) and Shatrughan Dhamne and Sakshi Waghe (Yellow House). Investiture ceremony was conducted in the presence of school director Bhausaheb Kale.