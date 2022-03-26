Students get ‘Khichadi’ in school after 2-years

Aurangabad, March 26:

The students of the schools run by Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) are now getting ‘Khichadi’ under the mid-day meal (MDM) scheme after a gap of two years. It may be noted that the education system was collapsed in the first, second and third waves of Covid.

The regular classes of students from first to 10th standard resumed recently after a gap of two years. But, the students were deprived of meal under the MDM scheme as the supply of rice for the scheme was delayed. Many students were absent in the schools.

The AMC started serving fresh ‘Khichadi’ to the students in all its schools for the past four days after its administrator issued orders to make alternate arrangements.

Annamrita Foundation was requested to provide ‘Khichadi’ for the students. The Foundation accepted the request and started supplying ‘Khichadi’ to the students of 72 AMC and 77 aided schools.

Education officer Ramnath Thore visited the AMC school at Jubilee Park to inspect the availability of meals under the scheme. Students were given ‘Moong Dal Khichadi’ and ‘Rajgira Laddu.’

The administration thanked Annamrita Foundation. Thore said that efforts would be made to provide a nutritious meal to the students continuously.