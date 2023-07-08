Students of Dr Dubey’s Institute shine in JEE-Main & Advanced, NEET

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Dubey’s Institute students have shown all-around performance in JEE-Main, JEE-Advanced and NEET 2023.The successful students were felicitated in a programme held at Sant Eknath Rangmandir.

The topppers of JEE-Advanced are- Atharvkant Chandorikar, Atharv Zawar, Tanishq Unhale, Jai Kulkarni, Nihira Chapalgaonkar and Shrawani Patwardhan.

The highest scorers in Chemistry subject of JEE-Main are Atharvkant Chandorikar, Darshan Alapure, Atharv Zawar, Kshitija Deshpande, Preksha Ajmera, Nihira Chapalgaonkar, Jai Kulkarni, Anushka Dabhade, Sahil Binayke, Somesh Jaiswal, Somesh Jaiswal, Shrawani Patwardhan, Yash Malve, Akash Tayde, Santusht Matra, Mohammad Zaid, Ananya Rajurkar, Pranav Potdar, Lalit Badak, Omkar Padwalkar, Bhavesh Kapure, Shaunak Gite and Harsh Malpani.

The toppers (99 percentile in Chemistry with 600 overall marks) NEET of the Insitute are are Preksha Ajmera, Darshan Alapure, Rutuja Jain, Aziz Quadri, Kshitija Deshpande, Shaikh Tameem, Syeda Faiza, Parth Kulkarni, Pushkar Kale, Saniya Dayalani , Sayyada Umra Fatima, Prathmesh Ambad, Kalashri Pipada, Adarsh Jaiswal, Ariha Siddiki and Sayyad Abdul Rahman.

The students of the institute who have scored above 99 percentile in Chemistry subject of MHT-CET are Parth Kulkarni, Atharvkant Chandorikar, Jai Kulkarni, Atharv Zawar, Preksha Ajmera and Nihira Chapalgaonkar.

Founder and director of the institute Dr R S Dubey and chief guest of the event Santosh Shrivastav (Deputy Commissioner, GST) congrulatated all the successful students.