Students show their skills at LTCC 'Handwriting Competition

Aurangabad, Aug 28:

Handwriting is an essential skill for students. It is an incredibly important exercise to encourage them to develop fine motor skills and confidence. It provides students with an opportunity to display their competency of legible writing. Every writing, however good, always has a scope for improvement, but the better ones deserve to be encouraged and awarded. To encourage such students, Lokmat Times Campus Club (LTCC) in association with Shree Sai Handwriting Institute had organised a 'Handwriting Competition' on August 27 and 28 at Lokmat Hall, Lokmat Bhavan. The competition received a spontaneous response as more than 3,000 students participated in the two day competition.

The competition was held for students of class 1st to 5th on August 27 and for the students of class 6th to 10th on August 28. The objective of this competition was to encourage students to improve their writing skills. The response of the students was very encouraging. Majority of students had put in their best foot forward to enhance their writing skills. The judges congratulated the winners of the handwriting competition and asked the other children to emulate the champions. They said that good handwriting is the first step towards leading a disciplined life in future.

Best five winners of the competition in each category:

Class 1 winners:

Shourya Kale -- Hap International School

Niral Lakhotia -- PSBA Public School

Devansh Satam -- Dnyanada School

Nityashree Phalse -- Aurangabad Police Public School

Samruddhi Sonawane -- Aurangabad Police Public School

Class 2 winners:

Kavya Chaudhary -- RiverDale High School

Shivam Taur -- Bhagvan Vidya Mandir

Suryraj Nikam -- Dnyanada English School

Shreyash Jadhav -- Kendriya Vidyalaya Aurangabad

Paridhi Singh -- RiverDale High School

Class 3 winners:

Arohi Muley -- PSBA School

Mayur Kapde -- SBOA School

Shubham Singh -- Kids Capital School

Anuj Kene -- Saraswati Bhuvan School

Swarup Satav -- Maharashtra Public School

Class 4 winners:

Sai Pandit -- SBOA School

Aaradhya Bedwal -- Universal School

Nishi Agarwal -- AB International School

Aayush Jadhav -- River Dale High School

Stuti Shinde -- PSBA School

Class 5 winners:

Aryawansh Dolare -- Little Flower High School

Tanaya Narwade -- Holy Cross School

Adeeb Kamran -- Pearls Academy

Anjali Kene -- SB High School

Angelin Eldo -- RiverDale High School

Class 6 winners:

Quadri Syeda -- St Lawrence School

Devang Sancheti -- Cambridge High School

Soham Belge -- PSBA School

Tanushri Shrikhande -- AB International

Parth Munde -- Oyster English School

Class 7 winners:

Swara Gasave -- Dnyanada English School

Tanshiqua Narote -- PSBA

Aryan Chotmal -- Sanskar English School

Gargi Ugle -- Dnyanada English School

Aaryan Makasare -- Dnyanada English School

Class 8 winners:

Satyam Patil -- Aurangabad Police Public School

Shaikh Leeza --Greenfield English High School

Gayatri Avhad -- PSBA School

Rani Lamdhade -- Pioneers School

Vidhi Kharat -- Kendriya Vidyalaya Aurangabad

Class 9 winners :

Aditi Kashid -- RJ International School

Vedanti Chhallare -- Om Primary School

Pradnya Chabukswar -- Om Primary School

Vaishnavi Karad -- PSBA

Pawan Gaikwad -- Shri Chaitanya Techno School

Class 10 winners:

Vedant Pophare -- AB International School

Somesh Tade -- St Meeta School

Kadambari Kale -- AB International School

Krishna Mandle -- Kids Kingdom English School

Rahul Sasane -- Shri Yogeshwar School

Only few days remain for LTCC membership:

Lokmat Times Campus Club conducts various activities throughout the year for the overall development of students. For those who want to be a part of the fun filled activities, workshops and other several interesting events, can get their membership at Regal Lawns, Lokmat Bhavan, Jalna road between 11 am to 5 pm. For more details one may contact 8999611954. Only a few days left for registration.

Judges of the event:

The event was judged by Vikas Salunke, director of Shri Sai Handwriting Institute, Swapnil Jain, Jayant Patil, Zareen Hirani, Kavita Jadhav and Mitali Kale. Prizes were distributed to the winners by the dignitaries.