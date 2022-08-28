Students show their skills at LTCC 'Handwriting Competition
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 28, 2022 07:25 PM 2022-08-28T19:25:02+5:30 2022-08-28T19:25:02+5:30
More than 3000 students from different schools participate in the competition Prizes awarded to best five students in each ...
More than 3000 students from different schools participate in the competition
Prizes awarded to best five students in each category
Aurangabad, Aug 28:
Handwriting is an essential skill for students. It is an incredibly important exercise to encourage them to develop fine motor skills and confidence. It provides students with an opportunity to display their competency of legible writing. Every writing, however good, always has a scope for improvement, but the better ones deserve to be encouraged and awarded. To encourage such students, Lokmat Times Campus Club (LTCC) in association with Shree Sai Handwriting Institute had organised a 'Handwriting Competition' on August 27 and 28 at Lokmat Hall, Lokmat Bhavan. The competition received a spontaneous response as more than 3,000 students participated in the two day competition.
The competition was held for students of class 1st to 5th on August 27 and for the students of class 6th to 10th on August 28. The objective of this competition was to encourage students to improve their writing skills. The response of the students was very encouraging. Majority of students had put in their best foot forward to enhance their writing skills. The judges congratulated the winners of the handwriting competition and asked the other children to emulate the champions. They said that good handwriting is the first step towards leading a disciplined life in future.
Best five winners of the competition in each category:
Class 1 winners:
Shourya Kale -- Hap International School
Niral Lakhotia -- PSBA Public School
Devansh Satam -- Dnyanada School
Nityashree Phalse -- Aurangabad Police Public School
Samruddhi Sonawane -- Aurangabad Police Public School
Class 2 winners:
Kavya Chaudhary -- RiverDale High School
Shivam Taur -- Bhagvan Vidya Mandir
Suryraj Nikam -- Dnyanada English School
Shreyash Jadhav -- Kendriya Vidyalaya Aurangabad
Paridhi Singh -- RiverDale High School
Class 3 winners:
Arohi Muley -- PSBA School
Mayur Kapde -- SBOA School
Shubham Singh -- Kids Capital School
Anuj Kene -- Saraswati Bhuvan School
Swarup Satav -- Maharashtra Public School
Class 4 winners:
Sai Pandit -- SBOA School
Aaradhya Bedwal -- Universal School
Nishi Agarwal -- AB International School
Aayush Jadhav -- River Dale High School
Stuti Shinde -- PSBA School
Class 5 winners:
Aryawansh Dolare -- Little Flower High School
Tanaya Narwade -- Holy Cross School
Adeeb Kamran -- Pearls Academy
Anjali Kene -- SB High School
Angelin Eldo -- RiverDale High School
Class 6 winners:
Quadri Syeda -- St Lawrence School
Devang Sancheti -- Cambridge High School
Soham Belge -- PSBA School
Tanushri Shrikhande -- AB International
Parth Munde -- Oyster English School
Class 7 winners:
Swara Gasave -- Dnyanada English School
Tanshiqua Narote -- PSBA
Aryan Chotmal -- Sanskar English School
Gargi Ugle -- Dnyanada English School
Aaryan Makasare -- Dnyanada English School
Class 8 winners:
Satyam Patil -- Aurangabad Police Public School
Shaikh Leeza --Greenfield English High School
Gayatri Avhad -- PSBA School
Rani Lamdhade -- Pioneers School
Vidhi Kharat -- Kendriya Vidyalaya Aurangabad
Class 9 winners :
Aditi Kashid -- RJ International School
Vedanti Chhallare -- Om Primary School
Pradnya Chabukswar -- Om Primary School
Vaishnavi Karad -- PSBA
Pawan Gaikwad -- Shri Chaitanya Techno School
Class 10 winners:
Vedant Pophare -- AB International School
Somesh Tade -- St Meeta School
Kadambari Kale -- AB International School
Krishna Mandle -- Kids Kingdom English School
Rahul Sasane -- Shri Yogeshwar School
Only few days remain for LTCC membership:
Lokmat Times Campus Club conducts various activities throughout the year for the overall development of students. For those who want to be a part of the fun filled activities, workshops and other several interesting events, can get their membership at Regal Lawns, Lokmat Bhavan, Jalna road between 11 am to 5 pm. For more details one may contact 8999611954. Only a few days left for registration.
Judges of the event:
The event was judged by Vikas Salunke, director of Shri Sai Handwriting Institute, Swapnil Jain, Jayant Patil, Zareen Hirani, Kavita Jadhav and Mitali Kale. Prizes were distributed to the winners by the dignitaries.Open in app