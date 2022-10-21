Students, Teachers, Staff and Society harbours positive impression about BAMU: Vice-Chancellor

The vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu), Dr Pramod Yeole, on the eve of the Diwali festival, held a review meeting of the varsity's key officers, on Friday. The review meeting was held in the Management Council meeting hall.

The VC said, “The university will be hosting myriad events like a Convocation Ceremony, State-level Sports Festival, Senate Meeting, Commerce Meet, Conference of Vice-Chancellors etc in the coming days. Meanwhile, in the first session, we successfully conducted the workshop on National Education Policy, unveiled the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue and held Central Youth Festival.”

The educational and administrative progress of our university is in the right direction and is satisfactory as well. A positive impression has been developed regarding the university amongst the four sections comprising students, teachers, employees and society, stressed Dr Yeole.

Pro-vice chancellor Dr Shyam Shirsaath, registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhale, Director of Board of Examination and Evaluation Dr Ganesh Manza and others were present in the meeting.

Dr Yeole said the university administration and committees function as per law and order. Hence the university officers and staff should work without bowing to any pressure. He also assured the officers of filling up the vacant posts in the varsity and also resolve the issue of promotions soon.

Sanjay Shinde conducted the proceedings, while Dr Girish Kale proposed a vote of thanks. The deputy registrar I R Manza and Vishnu Karhale were feted on the occasion as they were conferred with the Ph.Ds.

Diwali vacation starts

All the administrative sections of the university will remain closed from October 22 to 27 owing to the Diwali vacation holidays. The university's postgraduate section, Osmanabad sub-centre and affiliated colleges will have holidays from October 20 to November 3. During this period, the section relating to the election will remain open on Saturday (Oct 22), said the registrar Dr Sakhale.