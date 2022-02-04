Subhash Bagde no more

February 4, 2022

Aurangabad, Feb 4:

Subhash Damodar Bagde (72), a resident of Cidco N-6 and retired employee of the Government Arts College passed away on January 31 due to old age. He is survived by his wife, sons Vasant and Ramchandra Bagde, daughters-in-law and grandchildren.

