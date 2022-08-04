Submission of Ph D progress report made online compulsory

Aurangabad, Aug 4:

Now, the old and new Ph D researchers will have to submit their half-yearly progress report online compulsorily.

It may be noted that a researcher needs to submit the progress report offline every June and December till they complete the research.

The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) issued a circular on Wednesday evening making online progress report submission mandatory. It was stated further that the candidates would have to visit the Bamu portal.

More than 3500 candidates were admitted to Ph D a few months ago. All were asked to submit the progress report online. A total of Rs 200 will be charged for the late submission of each progress report.

Bamu informed the researchers that the progress report and fees would not be accepted in offline format at any cost.

Step for progress report submission

The aspirants will have to consider the following steps for online progress report submission;

--Log in to the Ph D portal

--Pay a Rs 75 fee to generate the progress report application form

--Submit the report online along with the required fees

--Upload scanned hardcopy of the report with the signature of the research guide and research centre chief

How to generate ID & PRN?

The newly registered candidates were already allotted ID and permanent registration number (PRN). The old researchers (registered before 2021) will have to generate their ID and PRN to submit the report. They will have to mention their mobile number on the provisional admission letter and send it to the email address (petcell@bamu.ac.in)