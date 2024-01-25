Successful inauguration of Massia's 'Gen-Next' entrepreneurship development cell

Seminar by Rajendra Bagwe: Workshop drew 152 participants

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The inauguration of Massia's 'Gen-Next,' the 2nd generation entrepreneurship development cell, witnessed an enthusiastic response from entrepreneurs and youth alike. Rajendra Bagwe, Founder Chief Mentor of Teaching Learning Community (TLC) and co-founder/CEO of Reliable Auto Tech Pvt Ltd, inaugurated the event at Ratnaprabha Balasaheb Pawar auditorium on Thursday.

The '2nd Generation Entrepreneurship Development Cell' aims to provide systematic training on various industry-related issues, including basics of business, statutory requirements, government incentive schemes, and more.

Bagwe, a successful entrepreneur, shared valuable insights with attendees, offering guidance on industry opportunities, challenges, and the benefits of family businesses. The workshop drew 152 participants, primarily comprising the next generation of entrepreneurs, students, and aspiring businesswomen. Bagwe's mentorship left a lasting impact, with participants expressing renewed enthusiasm, persistence, and a commitment to entrepreneurial success.

Massia president Anil Patil expressed the organization's commitment to empowering the next generation through soft skills training, motivational seminars, and visits to domestic and international businesses.

MIDC chief engineer Rajendra Gawde, Anand Ladda, convenor, Aditya Deshmukh, Saurabh Pahade, former president Raman Ajgaonkar, Uday Girdhari, Kishore Rathi and others were present.