Sugandhabai Thole no more
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 8, 2022 09:50 PM 2022-10-08T21:50:01+5:30 2022-10-08T21:50:01+5:30
Aurangabad: Senior member of the Khandelwal Digambar Jain community, Sugandhabai Dharamchand Thole, Begumpurawale (89, Mohanlalnagar) passed away due to ...
Aurangabad:
Senior member of the Khandelwal Digambar Jain community, Sugandhabai Dharamchand Thole, Begumpurawale (89, Mohanlalnagar) passed away due to old age on Saturday. Her last rites were performed in the Kailasnagar crematorium. She is survived by five sons, a daughter and extended family.Open in app