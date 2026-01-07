Sugar factory chairman’s home vandalized; vehicle windows smashed

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A personal dispute turned violent when BJP office-bearer and sugar factory chairman Satish Ghatge’s (52) home was vandalized by his relative, Shyamsundar Udhane (47, Gurusahani nagar), who threatened the family with a knife, damaged household items, and smashed vehicle windows around 1.30 am on 6 January. Ghatge and his family, at home in Keshavnagar, Shahannurwadi, recognized Udhane during the break-in. They stayed in the bedroom and alerted police, who arrived as Udhane had already caused damage. Udhane, reportedly intoxicated, was taken into custody but escaped early morning from the station. A case has been registered against him. Both have strong political and business influence in Jalna. Ghatge chairs Grishneshwar and Samruddhi Sugar Factories and contested 2024 assembly elections as a BJP rebel before returning to active politics. Udhane is a former Zilla Parishad member, his wife a former Chairperson, and he is related to a current MLA.