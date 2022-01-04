Sugarcane on six acres reduced to ashes

Aurangabad, Jan 4:

Sugarcane on 6 acre land was burned down to ashes in a farm located in Afzalpur Shivar on Jikthan Fata to Tembhapuri road on Monday evening.

According to information, Dinesh Kakasaheb Kanade, gut no-6 owns a farm in Afzalpur Shivar. He had planted sugarcane on 6 acres of land. Meanwhile, the sugarcane crop caught fire on Monday evening. Kanade along with Dinesh and Ganesh Kanade rushed to the field and tried to douse off the flame with the help of other farmers. The fire brigade was called in for help, but it arrived an hour late. Till then, the sugarcane was completely burned. The exact cause of the fire could not be ascertained. On Tuesday morning, Talathi Vankar conducted a panchnama of the field. The farmer has demanded immediate financial help as farming is the only means of income for the whole family.