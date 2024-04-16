Summer at its peak as temperatures reaches 40.5 °C on Tuesday

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city sweltered under an intense heatwave on Tuesday, recording the highest temperature of the summer so far at a scorching 40.5 degrees Celsius (°C). This is a significant jump of 5°C compared to the average April temperatures.

The scorching sun caused roads to be deserted throughout the day, due to the oppressive heat. However, the sweltering afternoon gave way to strong winds and unexpected showers in the evening, offering a temporary reprieve from the heat. This unseasonal rain, usually experienced in May, has left weather experts predicting a further rise in temperatures in the coming days.

The fluctuating weather patterns have been a defining characteristic of April so far. Meteorologists attribute the rising temperatures to increased dryness in the region. Srinivas Aundhkar, meteorologist, said that this unusual heatwave might be a precursor to good pre-monsoon showers.

Highest temperature in the month of April in the past:

29 April 2019 : 43 . 6 °C

17 April 2021 : 40 . 8 °C

20 April 2022 : 41 . 6 °C

19 April 2023 : 40 . 6 °C

16 April 2024 : 40 . 5°C