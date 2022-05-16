Summer internship programme inaugurated for medical students

Aurangabad, May 16:

A summer internship programme (SIP)-2022 was inaugurated at Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) for the first, second and third-year students of the affiliated health sciences colleges.

Health university Vice-Chancellor Lt Gen (Retd) Madhuri Kanitkar took the decision of launching the scheme to enable students to complete their internships during the summer vacations. She inaugurated the SIP online last week.

The programme was launched first for medical students. The university invited applications from candidates last month for it.

Director of National Institute of Public Health and Research Dr Deepak Raut, vice-chancellor of Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Solapur University Dr Mrunalini Fadnavis and controller of examination Dr Ajit Pathak were present.

VC Madhuri Kanitkar said there is a need to develop theoretical knowledge and practical skills of the students in research, scientific experiments along with academic studies. The selected candidates will also get a stipend. The duration of the scheme will be around two to four weeks. Students who complete the summer internship will be awarded an online certificate by the University.

New courses to be launched

VC Kanitkar said that various new courses including, clinical research, naturopathy, Yoga, medical biometrics, social commitment, medical management, epidemiology, biostatistics, molecular biology, and bioinformatics would be launched to give impetus to research.