‘Sun to Human’ free camp to begin on Dec 25

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: An innovative free camp will be organised in the city between December 25 and 30 to understand the principles of a healthy and joyful lifestyle.

Inspired by Indore’s “Param Alay”, under the initiatives Sun to Human and Sabka Mangal Hoye Re, techniques to overcome various diseases through proper eating habits will be taught to participants, not only through lectures but also through practical experiments for two hours daily for six days.

Breakfast comprising around twenty food items will be provided.

Lakhs of people have gained relief from diabetes, high blood pressure, asthma, heart disease, and other ailments such as kidney disorders, thyroid issues, migraine, arthritis, cancer, mental depression, and stress--even after extensive medical treatment.

A pre-camp meeting for all registered participants will be held on December 23 at Jabinda Ground for guidance.