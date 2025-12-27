Sunday to prove crucial for Mahayuti

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Mahayuti’s both parties - BJP and Shinde Sena - have broadly reached a consensus on forming the alliance. However, a decision on 12 seats is still pending. If disputes arise over these seats, there is a strong possibility of a friendly contest in those constituencies or even a decision to contest separately at all seats. In this regard, senior leaders of the Shinde Sena have also set a Sunday afternoon deadline. According to sources within the Shinde Sena, if no decision is taken by Sunday afternoon, the party may announce on Monday that it will contest the elections independently.

Seat-sharing ball in Shinde–Fadnavis court

A series of continuous meetings has been underway for the past eight days to finalise the Mahayuti alliance for the municipal corporation elections. On Saturday, Mahayuti leaders held yet another five-hour marathon meeting, but could not settle the differences as leaders from the BJP and the Shinde Sena remained firm on their respective claims over certain seats. Lastly, it was decided to refer the unresolved seat-sharing issue to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde and revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule. Meanwhile, the guardian minister Sanjay Shirsat said at a press conference on Saturday (December 27) that a detailed letter has been sent to them requesting an early decision.

Until Friday, both parties had agreed to field candidates in 88 seats located in Hindu-majority localities. BJP leaders insisted that the party should contest 55 seats and the Shinde Sena should contest 33 seats. On the other hand, the Shinde Sena demanded that the seats won by both parties in the previous municipal elections be retained on a status quo basis, and that the remaining seats be shared on a 50:50 formula. BJP did not agree to this formula, leading to a deadlock in seat-sharing talks.

A five-hour marathon meeting was held on Saturday at the residence of former union Minister of State for Finance Dr. Bhagwat Karad, attended by Sanjay Shirsat, OBC welfare minister Atul Save, MP Sandeepan Bhumre, MLC Sanjay Kenekar, MLA Anuradha Chavan, city president Kishore Shitole, Rajendra Janjal, Sameer Rajurkar, Vikas Jain, Rishikesh Jaiswal, Kishanchand Tanwani and office-bearers from both the parties.

Where exactly is the dispute

Discussions initially began with a proposal to allot 47 seats to the BJP and 43 seats to the Shinde Sena. After five hours of deliberations, both parties arrived at a preliminary understanding to jointly contest 45 seats each. However, a disagreement persists over three prabhags comprising 12 seats, leading to friction within the Mahayuti. To resolve this issue, local leaders of both parties have sought guidance and direction from their senior leadership on how to proceed.

The chief of the coordination committee and guardian minister said, “Discussions regarding the alliance are nearly 90 per cent complete. However, consensus could not be reached on eight to ten seats. Therefore, a detailed letter has been sent to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde and revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule. Whatever decision is taken by the senior leadership regarding the alliance will be acceptable to us.”

Mahayuti will happen for sure

Regarding the wards where disputes have arisen, a list has been sent to the senior leadership. Deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde and revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule will take a decision on the matter. Based on their decision, the alliance will decide its next course of action, said OBC welfare minister Atul Save.

Alliance wherever possible

…Friendly contest where not

Sources revealed that the Shinde Sena has withdrawn from certain prabhags, a move that has also been agreed upon by the BJP. However, in some prabhags, the Shinde Sena proposed that there should be a friendly contest between the two parties and that no alliance should be formed there. This proposal has caused a split within the Shinde Sena itself. Since the Mahayuti is focusing its full effort only on the candidacy of close associates, sources said that the true report of Saturday’s meeting was also sent by some members of the coordination committee to deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde.