Sunday weekly market without crowds

Not only the customers, the sellers also turned their backs

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The famous Sunday weekly market of Jafar Gate that is always over crowded with customers and sellers wore a deserted look on Sunday. Not only buyers, but the sellers also turned their backs to this market.

When paid a visit, only 40 percent of the sellers were sitting in the market. At any given time, 450 to 500 small and large vendors, sell everything from vegetables to old TVs in this market. However, due to festivals like Akshaya Tritiya and Ramzan Eid, there was a sparse crowd. On Sunday, only within 120 vendors had set up stalls. Also, costumers avoided coming to the market this week due to high temperature. Every week there is a turnover of Rs 2 to 3 lakhs, whereas on Sundays the turnover has reached Rs 30,000.