Supervisor attacked by unidentified gang

Aurangabad: A gang of four unidentified persons forcibly took away the cash of a supervisor and later on burnt his motorcycle in the Wadgaon Kolhati area on Monday at 7.30 pm.

According to a complaint lodged by the victim, Parmeshwar Dagduba Wankhede (27, Wadgaon), he works with a contractor supplying manpower to Metalman Company in Waluj MIDC. On Monday at 7 pm, when was going on his motorcycle (MH 21 AY 0935) towards home. The accused stopped him near Kham River in Wadgaon at around 7.30 pm. Taking advantage of darkness they beat him black and blue. He sustained injuries on his head and face due to an attack on him with a sharp-edged weapon. Parmeshwar left the place to save himself and called his friend Rahul Kale for help.

Later on, when the duo reached the spot, they found the vehicle burning. The victim then informed the police by dialling 112 number.

Later on, Waluj MIDC police station sent him for treatment in the government hospital. It is learnt that the unidentified persons took away cash of Rs 17-18,000 from Parmeshwar’s pocket. The victim informed that the accused also injured and whisked away the money of another bike rider. Meanwhile, the case has been registered and further investigation is on by the police.