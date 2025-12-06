Suryakant Shinde awarded Ph D

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MGM University (MGMU) has conferred Ph D in Physics on Suryakant Shinde. He submitted his thesis on “Study of Scattering Behaviour of Lunar Surfaces Using Chandrayaan-2 Polarimetric SAR,” under the guidance of Dr Kranti Zhakade, research guide, MGMU. Shinde is an Assistant Professor at the Department of Physics, Basic and Applied Sciences of MGMU.