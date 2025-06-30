Suspended tehsildar reinstated in Abdimandi case

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Despite the unresolved Abdimandi land controversy, the state government has reinstated tehsildar Vijay Chavan to his earlier post nearly a year after his suspension in the case. He was briefly transferred to Ambad after his suspension was revoked.

The case pertains to the mutation and registration of 109.77 hectares of enemy property across Survey Nos. 11, 12, 26, 37, and 42, which had raised serious concerns over administrative irregularities. In a parallel move, tehsildar Jyoti Pawar previously suspended twice over irregularities in the Samruddhi Expressway minor minerals case has now been transferred to Paithan. She had earlier challenged her suspension before the Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal (MAT).

Probe remains stalled

The inquiry, ordered by then revenue minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, has made little progress. With the monsoon session approaching, the matter is likely to be raised in the legislature.

Four suspended; land worth under scanner

A report by then settlement commissioner Niranjan Sudhanshu had confirmed illegal land transfer and administrative lapses. This led to the suspension of Chavan, sub-registrars Ganesh Sonawane and Ganesh Rajput, and talathi Ashok Kashid. An internal chargesheet was filed, and a district collector’s October 2023 order was later declared irregular by the state.