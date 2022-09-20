Swine flu preventive vaccine to 743 people

Aurangabad, Sep 20:

So far, 743 people from the district have taken swine flu preventive vaccine in rural hospitals, sub-district hospitals and district hospitals, said civil surgeon Dr Dayanand Motipavle.

Citizens are well aware of the corona vaccine. However, many are unaware of the preventive vaccine against swine flu. The vaccine is not administered to all, but is only administered to pregnant women, health workers and comorbid persons. The vaccine is available free of cost at district hospitals, sub district hospitals and rural hospitals. Till date, 273 pregnant women, 131 comorbid patients and 339 health workers have been administered with the swine flu vaccine, said Dr Motipavle.

58 patients in the district

So far, 58 patients of swine flu have been diagnosed in the district. Swine flu symptoms include fever, shortness of breath, difficulty in breathing, sore throat, cough, runny nose, body aches, and headache. Experts have appealed to seek medical advice on time without ignoring any symptoms.