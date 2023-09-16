TAIT self-certificate registration date to be extended if required: Dr Kesarkar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar said that the registration date for the self-certification of the Teachers Aptitude and Intelligence Test (TAIT) would be extended if required.

The School Education Department extended the TAIT self-certificate registration for the teachers' recruitment date up to September 22. Deepak Kesarkar who arrived in the city for the Cabinet meeting was talking to media persons on Saturday.

He said that the State Government is ensuring that no one is deprived of recruitment through the date extension. “A total of 2.25 lakh candidates took TAIT in the State but, candidates faced technical problems while applying online because of poor Internet facilities. More than one lakh candidates are yet to register for self-certificate. Considering this the date was already extended up to September 22. The date will be extended if required as we are trying to ensure that no eligible candidate is deprived of the recruitment,” he added.