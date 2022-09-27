Take legal power connections during Navratri or face action?

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 27:

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has appealed to the Sarvajanik Navratra Utsav Mandals to procure legal power supply connections at concessional rates for

temporary period. The Mandals are also instructed to take every possible precautionary measure while setting up tableaux, decorating mandaps, illumination etc.

The Navratri celebration has begun on September 26. The MSEDCL will be charging the energy bills for the mandals on the lines of tariffs collected from residential (LT) consumers. The charges will be

Rs 4.71 per unit for the first 100 units; Rs 8.69 per unit for consumption of power from 101 units to 300 units; Rs 11.72 per unit from 301 to 500 units and Rs 13.21 per unit for power consumption of more than 500 units. The MSEDCL alerts of taking action if the power consumption is made illegally and action will be initiated under the Indian Electricity Act 2003. The Mandals are also directed to take care while operating generators in absence of a power supply.

MSEDCL appealed the Mandals to contact its Helpline Numbers - 1912, 1800 212 3435 or 1800 233 3435, to settle power-related complaints or need help during any emergency. The electrical engineers and staff will be available on duty 24x7, stated the release.