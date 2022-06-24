Talk Takes-Success Mantra at Jain Intl

Aurangabad, June 24: The fourth session of Talk Takes was organised for the students of grades 8 to 10 at the Jain International School recently.

Director Student Mantrana Career Counselling Sawan Chudiwal addressed students on the topic: Success Mantrana. He talked about important tips to accelerate one’s career. He also gave an insight into the various options available for career in different fields, which was followed by a Q/A session. Chief operating officer Shikha Srivastava and principal Pravin Sonawane were present.