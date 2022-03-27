Tampering of roads will not be allowed for gas pipeline

Aurangabad, March 27:

Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) will repair 108 roads in the city soon. AMC will not allow tampering these roads for laying the gas pipeline. Bharat Petroleum has been directed to start the work of laying pipeline before the road works begin, informed AMC administrator Astik Kumar Pandey.

As per the central government directives, a network of the gas pipeline will be established in the city. The work of laying the pipeline from Ahmedabad via Shrigonda and travelling through Gangapur, Waluj, Beed By-pass Road, Shendra MIDC and Karmad in Aurangabad is under progress. The work of laying 1,555 kms pipeline in the city will begin soon. The project was inaugurated by union petroleum minister Hardeepsingh Puri at Marathwada Sanskrutik Mandal on March 2.

Meanwhile, AMC has planned the work to repair 108 roads in the city with the expense of Rs 317 crores and the tender has been released. The work is likely to start in April or May. Once, the roads are renovated, AMC will not allow tampering the roads. Hence, directives have been given to Bharat Petroleum to complete the work lying pipeline before the road works begin. Similarly, the work of the roads which has already been completed, the roads will be dug, for which, the company has paid the money to AMC, Pandey informed.