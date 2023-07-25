Tata Technologies and MAGIC to host virtual exhibition for Startups

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Tata Technologies Ltd has teamed up with Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC) to present India's inaugural year-long virtual exhibition for startups.

The Tata-MAGIC Innovation Hub (TMIH) is an exclusive pavilion at the Confederation of Indian Industry's (CII) ICONN Platform. Commencing in July 2023, TMIH@ICONN2023 will run for a full year, providing a platform for startups, entrepreneurs, and investors from tier-2/3 towns across India to showcase their products and services, accelerating startup-related activities. The exhibition has garnered considerable interest, with participation from 200 organizations, including 150 startups, alongside various online seminars addressing startup-related topics.

Registration for a virtual stall at the TMIH pavilion at ICONN 2023 is now open. Interested organizations can apply by submitting the form available on https://bit.ly/TMIHICONN23 until August 5, 2023.