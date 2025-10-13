Teacher associations demand role in transfer inquiry

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Teacher associations have petitioned the divisional commissioner and Zilla Parishad CEO to include their members in the inquiry committee investigating irregularities in the recent mass transfer of over 3,000 teachers.

Reports indicate that 400 Category 1 teachers and 800 from Categories 2 and 3 received special benefits, often through incorrect verification by the Panchayat Samiti and Education Department. Despite protests and objections from teacher committees and action groups, no proper investigation occurred at the Zilla Parishad level. In September, Ranjit Rathod, District General Secretary of the Primary Teacher Committee, staged a hunger strike demanding a thorough probe into bogus beneficiaries and action against the guilty. Following this, the Divisional Commissioner formed a committee and instructed the CEO to investigate all beneficiaries. The petition urges a transparent inquiry and the inclusion of complainant teacher association members in the committee. Signatories include District President Vijay Salkar, Ranjit Rathod, and others.