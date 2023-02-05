Teacher commits suicide

Aurangabad

A ZP School of Hathmali teacher Sonali Sudhakar Chandwadkar (42, Mayur Park) committed suicide by hanging herself in the house. The incident came to the fore on Sunday afternoon.

Police said, Sonali took lunch on Sunday with her husband, daughter and son on Sunday afternoon. Later, she went to the her bedroom and hanged herself. When her son went to her, there was no response from the room. Her husband and others then broke the door and found she was hanging. They rushed her to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where the doctors declared her dead after the examination. The last rites were performed on her at Cidco N-11 crematorium in the night. A case of accidental death has been registered with Harsul police station. The reason of suicide was not known.