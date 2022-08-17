Teachers announce non-cooperation in voters' scrutiny work

Aurangabad, Aug 17:

The scrutiny of registered voters of different authorities and bodies of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) came to standstill on Wednesday because of teachers ‘non-cooperation.’

The teachers said that they would do only teaching.

It may be noted that the university carried out online registration of voters for ensuing elections of various authorities and bodies of Bamu last month. The votes are declared valid only after scrutiny of a hard copy of the application form and documents by the scrutiny committee. The administration set up a scrutiny committee of 50 teachers and 15 employees to conduct the scrutiny of the application forms and documents.

There are six categories of voters. The scrutiny of graduate voters' application forms was completed. Members of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University and College Teachers Organisation (BAMUCTO) decided not to cooperate in the scrutiny of registered voters' application forms.

Registrar Dr Jaishree Suryavanshi said that after the scrutiny, the application form of 34,064 graduates was declared valid while scrutiny of five categories is underway.

She said that a preliminary list of all category voters would be displayed after the scrutiny. The final voters' list would be released after clearing objections.