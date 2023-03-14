Teachers boycott assessment work

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Members of the Junior College Teachers union participated in the strike on Tuesday and boycott the evaluation work of HSC answer books.District president of the union Ravindra Patil said that they would not resume assessment of answer books until agitation ends.

“The works related to students were done in the colleges while the tasks like uploading Udise code and approval of staffing pattern were affected,” he said.

All the employees led by Central Unions and working with the technical education directorate, regional offices, divisional technical board, Government polytechnics and engineering and pharmacy colleges participated in the indefinite strike. The employees union office-bearers said that the strike received 100 per cent support from the employees.

No strike in Bamu

The function in all the departments of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University was going as usual today. The employees union leaders said they have declared their support to the agitation.

Support for strike in CSMC

Declaring support for the strike, employees of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) sported black badges on the duty. Members of the employees union raised slogans against the Government in front of the main office of CSMC. A meeting of the employees was held this afternoon and it was decided that emergency services like sanitation, water supply and fire brigade would not be stopped.

Strike in Govt Printing Press

All the employees of Government Printing Press participated in the strike. They demonstrated in front of their office. Employees union leader Yaswant Gawde, Vasant Gade and others were present.