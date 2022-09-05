Teacher's Day at Sanskruti Global

Aurangabad, Sept 5: Sanskruti Global English School and Junior College, Sawangi celebrated Teacher’s Day on the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, former president of India. All students decorated their classrooms and gave their principal, vice-principal and teachers a bouquet of roses. Students prepared time-table and delivered lectures on the different subjects in the classrooms. The principal and all the teachers appreciated performance of students. The programme ended with the Head Boy and Head Girl thanking the teachers for their efforts in shaping the life of students and inspiring them.