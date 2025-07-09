Teachers recruitment appears on back burner in Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The recruitment of teachers that started after 15 years in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) appears to be on the back burner.

It may be noted that 289 posts of Professors, Associate Professors and Assistant Professors were approved for Bamu by the State Government. Of them, 60 pc posts became vacant during the last one decade. This affects not only teaching but also the ranking and grades of the university.

The Government granted permission for five years to fill 73 posts. The recruitment process started after a 12-15 year duration. The applications were invited from the eligible candidates in April-May. A total of 5,026 candidates applied for these posts.

Earlier, the administration had invited applications for the recruitment in 2023. However, some members from the authorities and the board took objection to the recruitment. Raj Bhavan gavy stays on the recruitment.

Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari secured permission for recruitment again from the Government.

Bamu administration did correspond with Raj Bhavan to get a representative of the Chancellor for the recruitment. The delay in the appointments of deans and other statutory officers has a direct impact on the performance of the university.

The interviews of deans in most of the public universities in the state have stalled. Shocking information has come to light that the process has been delayed because the representative of the Governor and the Chancellor, who is required for the interview, has not been provided.

As per the provision Maharashtra Public Universities Act, 2016, the powers to take academic decisions have been given to the Deans of the four faculties. The power to make the appointment of Deans has been given to a committee headed by the VC. That committee also includes a representative of the Chancellor and the Governor. Interviews of Deans and other statutory officers are conducted only after the quorum of the committee is completed. The university published an advertisement for all statutory posts including Deans. A representative of the Chancellor was provided by the Raj Bhavan to conduct interviews for the posts of Registrar and Director of the Board of Examinations and Evaluation. However, representatives are not provided for the remaining posts.