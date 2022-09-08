Teachers should raise education quality: Sanjeev Sonar

Aurangabad, Sept 8:

“Teachers should raise the academic standards of the students rather than just completing the syllabus,” said Sanjeev Sonar, Education Officer of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC).

He was speaking at a programme organised at AMC School of Rahmania Colony jointly by Kafeel Educational and Welfare Society and Shams Foundation on Teacher’s Day.

Mukheem Khan presided over the function while Dr Ghazala Parveen, Masiya Begum, Dr Shaheen Fatima, Firdous Fatima Ramzani Khan, Chandrakala Waghchaure, Saba Tahseen and others were present.

A total of 45 teachers including Dr Irfan Khan, Dr Safdar Ali Siddiqui, Dr Rizwana Rahbar, Archana Pagare, Pushpa Gaikwad, Sumaiya Shaikh, Wasima Begum, Shakera Begum and others were felicitated with certificates

Mukheem Khan also spoke. A bone density check-up camp was also conducted for teachers under the supervision of Swapnil Khillare, Abubakar Hadi and Rajesh Padalkar.