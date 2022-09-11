Teachers take out mega ‘Sanman rally in heavy rain; protest against condition of staying at headquarter

Aurangabad, Sept 11:

“Asking teachers to stay at headquarter is a drama. This is a ploy of privatisation through maligning teachers and the Government education system. People of such an attitude don’t accept the Constitution. MLA Bamb is just a pawn. We need to raise voices against his master. One should not disrespect teachers who have the power to overturn the throne,” said MLC Kapil Patil.

He was speaking during the Sanman Rally of teachers taken out at Delhi Gate area on Sunday afternoon. The rally turned into a public meeting later. Thousands of teachers, braving heavy rains gathered at the venue where there was knee-deep water.

MLC Kapil Patil made it clear that this is a rally taken out in honour of teachers and to give a warning to those who are making a baseless statements against teachers. Giving reference of Finland country which has the best education system in the world, he said that the Government fell in Finland when teachers took to the street.

Opposition leader in State Legislative Council Ambadas Danve spoke to the agitators through mobile phone. MLC Danve said that MLAs of the ruling Government should not disrespect teachers. He assured the teachers of raising their issue with the Government. MLC Satish Chavan was also present.

Box

MLC Vikram Kale said that MLA Bamb should look at whether teachers reach the duty on time or not than where they stay. “MLA Bamb should implement a pilot project of quarters construction for Zilla Parishad teachers in Gangapur-Khuldabad tehsil as teachers are ready to stay in the village where their school is located. Our teachers work honestly,” he said.

Box

CM should clear stand on matter

Protesting the creation of a negative image of teachers, MLC Sudhir Tambe said that the Chief Minister should clear the stand on the issue. Teachers leader Bhausaheb Chaskar said that it is not proper to refrain teachers from teaching in the classroom and also blame them for poor education quality. “Non-academic works should not be given to the teachers. The attempt to malign the image of teachers will not be tolerated anymore,” he added.

Box

Different unions participate in rally

Shikshak Bharti, Shikshak Sena, Old Pension Hakka Sanghatna, Akhil Bhartiya Urdu Shikshak Sanghatna, Urdu Shikshak Sanghatna, MUPTA, Panjabrao Deshmukh Shikshak Parishad, Prahar Shikshak Sanghatna, Maharashtra Shikshak Sanghatna, Prathmik Shikshak Sangh and other unions participated in the agitation. Prakash Dane, Subhash Maher, Anil Deshmukh, M M Khute, Rajesh Hiwale, Mahendra Barwal, Santosh Tathe, Pradeep Vikhe, Vijay Dhaneshwar, Yogesh Jhambre and others were present.

Box

Difference demands

Various teachers' demands included relaxing the condition for teachers to stay at the headquarters, giving free uniforms to all students increasing the attendance allowance of students and immediately filling vacant seats of teachers.