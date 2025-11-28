Teachers to hold procession in Mumbai to highlight demands

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Thousands of teachers across the state are set to become surplus due to the unjust staff recognition policy along with the TET mandate. This situation is pushing Marathi schools toward closure. To demand a solution for school and teacher-related issues from chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, the Ideal Teachers’ Committee will hold a teachers’ procession at Azad Maidan, Mumbai, on 8 December at 12 PM, according to the organization’s founder Dilip Dhakne.

Thousands of teachers from Gadchiroli, Akola, Buldhana, Marathwada, Nashik, Solapur, Ratnagiri, Dhule, Raigad, Kolhapur, and other districts will participate in the procession. During the event, the teachers will present demands to the Chief Minister regarding TET, staff recognition, adjustment of surplus teachers, old pensions, hostel teachers, secondary school teachers, pending extension officers, promotion of headmasters and principals, irregularities in transfer procedures, and a call for a high-level inquiry into widespread malpractice, corruption, and bogus practices across the state.

The call to participate in the movement has been extended by the organization’s founder Dilip Dhakne, state president Prasad Mhatre, R.R. Joshi, Shivaji Sakhare, Ankush Kale, Madhav Lature, Ramdas Sangle, Anjum Pathan, Girish Naik, Ramkishan Latpate, and district president Babulal Rathod, among others.