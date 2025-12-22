Teachers training session at Winchester School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Winchester International English School (CBSE) hosted a training session on “Active Learning” in collaboration with the CBSE COE Team, Pune.

Bhavna Joshi and Rahul More conducted the session and shared practical and interactive strategies to enhance classroom teaching. Teachers actively participated and gained valuable insights into implementing active learning effectively.

Dr Afsar Khan highlighted the importance of such training programmes in improving teaching practices. The school management thanked the COE Team for the support in strengthening teachers’ professional skills.