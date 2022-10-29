Teachers transfer process to begin in district on Oct 31

This paved way for the teachers' transfer process which was pending for the past three years.

Different teachers' unions including Prathmik Shikshak Sangh, Shikshak Bharti, Adarsh Shikshak Samiti and Prathmik Shikshak Samiti raised the matter of starting the teachers' transfer process.

The transfer process will begin in all ZPs of the State. It has created an atmosphere of joy among teachers. According to sources, around 1000 teachers from the district would be transferred on request and administrative level.

A teacher who is eligible for the transfer will have to give preference to 30 schools.

Those teachers who are patients with paralysis, physically challenged, have undergone surgeries, widows, widowers, divorced and couples seeking transfer to one place, will have to apply whether they want transfer or not.

A total of six phases were made and a methodology was fixed for the transfer process. ZP chief executive officers were given all powers to clear queries related to the irregularities in transfers.

After abolishing the old policy, the State Government announced a new transfer policy last year. A mobile application was developed for the online transfer of teachers as per the new policy.

The Rural Development Department developed an online system for inter and intra-district teacher transfers. A committee led by the then Pune ZP CEO Ayush Prasad was set up to implement the transfer process smoothly.

Points like educational quality, declining students' strength in schools, stability in teaching, and problems of teachers were taken into consideration while designing the transfer policy.