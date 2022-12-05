Teachers upset over Govt’s band on non-aided teachers transfer

Aurangabad: Teachers expressed their displeasure over the State Government’s ban on the transfers of non-aided school teachers to aided schools.

Founder president of Shikshak Kranti Sanghatna Manoj Patil said that the Government should remove the ban immediately.

Manoj Patil said that the State government had made provisions for transferring non-aided school teachers to partial or fully granted schools as per the decision taken on June 28, 2016, and April 1, 2021.

However, the Education Department issued a circular on December 1, 2022, putting a ban on the decision citing remarks teachers of non-aided were transferred to granted schools during the period of the recruitment ban.

He said that no new teacher was appointed because of restrictions on recruitment while teachers already working in non-granted schools were transferred to aided schools. Patil said that the decision of December 1, 2022, is an injustice to teachers working in non-aided schools.