TEDx Talks to be held in NIELIT

Aurangabad : The National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT)

will hold the second TEDx Talks at auditorium of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, between 9 am to 3 pm, on December 4.

The TEDx Talks will feature six eminent personalities from India, including Yash Raj Mukhate, Shanaya Shukla, Babita Patani, Mohammad Sham Alam Shaikh, Sahil Horne and Vanika Sangatani.

The speakers from different fields will share their experiences on the different topics to guide youths from the city. TheNIELIT team apppealed to the youth from city to participate in this programme through registration on link (www.tedxnielitaurangabad.com).

