Temperature drops, mercury falls to 10.5°C

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Cold conditions are expected to persist in the district for the next few days, with temperatures likely to remain low. The chill is expected to be more intense during the early morning and morning hours. A significant drop in minimum temperature has been recorded. With the mercury falling to 10.5 degrees Celsius, a cold feeling prevailed throughout the day in the district. The maximum temperature was recorded at 30.6 degrees Celsius.

Due to the cold, citizens are using warm clothing. People have been advised to take special care of children and senior citizens, avoid unnecessary outings during early morning hours, and while driving in foggy conditions, to use headlights and fog lights and maintain reduced speed. Meanwhile, the number of patients suffering from cold, cough and fever has increased due to the chilly weather.

The cold has intensified due to cold winds coming from North India and a decrease in atmospheric humidity. Because of the dry weather, heat dissipates rapidly at night, leading to a further drop in minimum temperatures.