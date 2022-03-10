Tempo, concrete mixer stolen from C’thana

Aurangabad, March 10:

A tempo equipped with a concrete mixer machine, both valuing Rs 3.5 lakh, has been stolen from Chikalthana vicinity on March 7 midnight.

The complainant Amjad Khan Bashir Khan Pathan (39, Heenanagar-Chikalthana) bought the tempo (MH 17 T 2572), two years ago. He attached a concrete mixer machine to the vehicle. There was no space to park the tempo in front of his house. As a result, he parked the tempo at petrol pump near old octroi checkpost in Chikalthana on March 7 evening. He went home and returned next day morning only to find the tempo missing. The thieves had stolen the tempo using a duplicate key. PSI Shinde of Cidco MIDC police station is investigating the case.