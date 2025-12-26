Tenant couple’s violence: Elderly woman locked Inside, CCTV cameras vandalized

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A tenant couple verbally abused a 75-year-old landlady, locked her inside her house, and vandalized all the CCTV cameras installed at her home. The incident took place on December 25 at around 3 pm in Savarkar Nagar, N-5.

The accused have been identified as Motiram Thore and Surekha Thore. The Cidco police have registered a case against them. The couple had been staying in the house of 75-year-old Kavaldeep Diljitsingh Arora (resident of Savarkar Nagar, N-5) for several days as tenants. On December 25, when Kavaldeep was alone at home, the Thore couple came in front of the house, verbally abused her, and kicked the main door. Frightened, Kavaldeep did not open the door. In response, the couple locked the main door from outside. Kavaldeep was trapped alone for a long time, causing fear and distress. Meanwhile, Surekha and Motiram verbally abused her loudly and threatened her life. Another woman living in the same house rushed to unlock the door and called the police. At that time, Surekha also verbally abused and threatened that woman. When Kavaldeep’s caretaker, Om Gunjal, arrived, the couple prevented him from entering, locking the gate from outside. They then vandalized all the CCTV cameras in the house. The duo calmed down only after police arrived. In the evening, Kavaldeep rushed to the CIDCO police station to lodge a complaint. Following this, Police Inspector Atul Yerme ordered an FIR to be registered against Surekha and Motiram.