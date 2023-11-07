Tender process for collector office building appears to be on back burner

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The tender process for the construction of a new collector office building of Rs 125 crore at Labour Colony-Vishwasnagar appears to have been put on the back burner for a month because of political interference.

It may be noted that the last date of filling tender was October 6 while names of contractors who submitted tenders were declared on October 12.

There is competition among six contractors for the works of Rs 125 crore. Of them, two are from the city while the remaining are from outside.

The department concerned laid terms and conditions through corregendum in the tender process of the new administrative building keeping in mind the objectives of green building, eco-friendly.

The corrigendum for adding the condition of green building in the tender was done with the signature of executive engineering Ashok Yerekar on holiday.

As per the norms, the corrigendum cannot be issued without the signature of the superintending engineer and chief engineer (Shrinivas Katkade) as the cost of the project is more than Rs 100 crore. The tenders were not opened yet. It appears that the tendering process was put on the back burner.

Who has filed the tender?

The contractors-Hi-Tech Infra, Baba Constructions, JV Nabhraj Constructions, Pride Ventures (Inc) Pvt Ltd, Harsh Constructions Pvt Ltd, Kalyan Toll Infrastructure Ltd, Shubham EPC Pvt Ltd have filled the tenders and it is said that all the tenders have been qualified. Rs 1.25 crore is the security deposit amount for one tender. It is being said that some people are preparing to go to court as there is no decision on the tender.