Tension at Kileark over removing of encroachment

Aurangabad, Jan 5:

Tension prevailed at Kileark as Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) initiated an anti-encroachment drive and demolished houses for the expansion of Naubat Darwaza to Panchkuwa Kabrastan road on Wednesday. Considering the anger of the residents, the AMC team had to return in the evening leaving the demolishing work incomplete.

AMC has initiated road repairing work in the city. The City Chowk to Naubat Darwaza Road work was also included in it. On Wednesday, the AMC squad demolished around 7 to 8 houses between Naubat Darwaza to Panchkuwa Kabrastan but later ignored to demolish the houses further. Hence, the residents whose houses were demolished got annoyed and gheraoed Deputy commissioner Ravindra Nikam. Hence, the squad demolish around 5 more houses and returned. The residents alleged favouritism while implementing the anti-encroachment drive.