Terapanth Yuvak Parishad honored by World Book of Records

For organizing largest blood donation drive

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Akhil Bharatiya Terapanth Yuvak Parishad (ABTYP) has been honored by the World Book of Records for organizing the largest blood donation drive in the world. The award was received by ABTYP general secretary Pawan Mandot in the House of Commons in London recently. ABTYP, under the spiritual guidance of Acharya Mahashramanji, has organized more than 6000 blood donation camps across India and Nepal, collecting more than 2.5 lakh units of blood.

The drive was supported by the union ministry of health and Railways of the Government of India. ABTYP national president Pankaj Daga said that this is the first time that an organization of the Terapanth community has been honored in the British Parliament. He expressed his gratitude to Acharya Mahashramanji and the entire youth power of ABTYP for making this achievement possible.

ABTYP is organizing another mega blood donation drive from September 25 to October 1 2023. The drive will be held in 358 branches of ABTYP across India and abroad. ABTYP has called upon everyone to join in this noble undertaking and organize as many blood donation camps as possible throughout the week.